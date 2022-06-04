Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,148 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,228 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 914 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,348,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX opened at $269.44 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $292.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.23.

In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $88,142.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,496 shares in the company, valued at $942,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,687 shares of company stock worth $11,729,432 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.