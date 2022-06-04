Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 46 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.14.

FICO stock opened at $420.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $399.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.61.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

