Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 96 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $19,451,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in SBA Communications by 419.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 11,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,146 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,193 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.67.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $329.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.09 and a 200-day moving average of $339.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $286.41 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

