Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,269,000 after acquiring an additional 625,859 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 557,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,820,000 after acquiring an additional 43,267 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,509,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,417,000 after buying an additional 512,222 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $103.82 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average is $104.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

