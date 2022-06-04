Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $99,744,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Hershey by 583.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,707,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 898,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,934,000 after buying an additional 219,385 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,680,000 after buying an additional 211,266 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 287,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,526,000 after buying an additional 203,730 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY stock opened at $209.18 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $231.60. The company has a market capitalization of $317.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,353 shares of company stock worth $2,525,332 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

