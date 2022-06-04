Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $1,234,997,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,811,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,309,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($60.22) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HSBC raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

