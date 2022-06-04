Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 52,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 141.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,259,000 after acquiring an additional 307,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC stock opened at $104.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.82. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,752. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

