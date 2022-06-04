Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 26,519 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,761,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,026,000 after acquiring an additional 130,443 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,571,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after acquiring an additional 60,863 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 329,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 20,604 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 228,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 222,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 15,619 shares in the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKM stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

