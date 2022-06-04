Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $96.97 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $96.17 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.98.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.