Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

ONEOK stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.17.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

ONEOK Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.