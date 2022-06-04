Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 354 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 755.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,584 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLW stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.24 and a 1 year high of $43.70.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

