Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.25). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wheels Up Experience.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $325.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.04 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UP. Delta Air Lines Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,285,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 8,413.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,069,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after buying an additional 7,974,399 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $51,575,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,021,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,527 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 815.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,075,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UP opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Wheels Up Experience has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

