Whiteheart Trading Up 5.8% This Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for about $119.14 or 0.00400912 BTC on popular exchanges. Whiteheart has a market cap of $1.06 million and $41,177.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.45 or 0.01192735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.00391982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031563 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

