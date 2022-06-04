WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.46 and last traded at $45.51. 125,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 253,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Karlinski Andrew C now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

