Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WIX. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.61.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.58. Wix.com has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $309.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wix.com will post -5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 12.9% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,531,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,369,000 after buying an additional 517,884 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 15.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,784,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after buying an additional 519,988 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,034,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,017,000 after buying an additional 98,462 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,589,000 after purchasing an additional 80,849 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.com (Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.