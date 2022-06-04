Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WIX. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.61.
Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.58. Wix.com has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $309.00.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 12.9% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,531,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,369,000 after buying an additional 517,884 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 15.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,784,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after buying an additional 519,988 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,034,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,017,000 after buying an additional 98,462 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,589,000 after purchasing an additional 80,849 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
