World Token (WORLD) Reaches One Day Volume of $45.00

World Token (WORLD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. One World Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, World Token has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. World Token has a market capitalization of $319,793.08 and $45.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About World Token

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,746,877 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

