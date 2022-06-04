Xerox (NYSE:XRX) and Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Financial Comparison

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) and Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Xerox alerts:

This table compares Xerox and Markforged’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xerox -7.86% 4.85% 1.70% Markforged 21.87% -31.45% -18.89%

Xerox has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markforged has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xerox and Markforged’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xerox $7.04 billion 0.41 -$455.00 million ($3.41) -5.51 Markforged $91.22 million 4.82 $3.86 million ($0.08) -29.25

Markforged has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xerox. Markforged is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xerox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Xerox and Markforged, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xerox 2 0 0 0 1.00 Markforged 0 1 4 0 2.80

Xerox currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.53%. Markforged has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 252.56%. Given Markforged’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Markforged is more favorable than Xerox.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Xerox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Markforged shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Xerox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Xerox (Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services. The company also provides graphic communications and production solutions; and IT services, end user computing devices, network infrastructure, communications technology, and a range of managed IT solutions, such as technology product support, professional engineering, and commercial robotic process automation. In addition, it provides FreeFlow a portfolio of software solutions for the automation and integration to the processing of print job comprises file preparation, final production, and electronic publishing; XMPie, a personalization and communication software that support the needs of omni-channel communications customers; DocuShare, a content management platform to capture, store, and share paper and digital content; and CareAR, an enterprise augmented reality business. Further, the company sells paper products and wide-format systems. The company sells its products and services directly to its customers through its direct sales force, as well as through independent agents, dealers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and e-commerce marketplaces. Xerox Holdings Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Markforged (Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries. Markforged Holding Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.