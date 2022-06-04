Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Raised to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on XYL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.55.

Get Xylem alerts:

NYSE XYL opened at $85.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $138.78.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Xylem by 23.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth $1,535,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 49.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in Xylem by 6.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 784,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,854,000 after purchasing an additional 44,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.