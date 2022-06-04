XYO (XYO) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

XYO (XYO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last week, XYO has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $116.63 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

