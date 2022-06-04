Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Price Target Raised to GBX 690

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 640 ($8.10) to GBX 690 ($8.73) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of AUY stock opened at GBX 435 ($5.50) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 430.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 364.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 280 ($3.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 548.40 ($6.94). The company has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.98%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

