Yocoin Price Hits $0.0002 (YOC)

Yocoin (YOC) traded 70.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Yocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Yocoin has a total market cap of $56,508.94 and $42.00 worth of Yocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Yocoin has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Yocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00209227 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001686 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000729 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Yocoin Coin Profile

Yocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2015. Yocoin’s total supply is 554,925,923 coins and its circulating supply is 369,659,255 coins. Yocoin’s official Twitter account is @yocoin15 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Yocoin’s official website is www.yocoin.org . The official message board for Yocoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3755422.0

According to CryptoCompare, “YoCoin is a decentralized, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that enables instant, fast and secure payments globally. “

Buying and Selling Yocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.