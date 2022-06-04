Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Upgraded to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of YOKEY opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. Yokogawa Electric has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57.

About Yokogawa Electric (Get Rating)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control, Test and Measurement, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

