YUMMY Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52,194.00 (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last seven days, YUMMY has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One YUMMY coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YUMMY has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $52,194.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YUMMY alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 361.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.66 or 0.04593867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.31 or 0.00444756 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031606 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000267 BTC.

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.