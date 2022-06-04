Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. AeroVironment posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $96.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $115.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,207.93 and a beta of 0.43.

AeroVironment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.