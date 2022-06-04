Zacks: Analysts Anticipate C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). C4 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($2.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.45. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $51.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Hirsch purchased 10,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

