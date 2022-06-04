Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.75. Chart Industries reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 6.88%.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $184.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

