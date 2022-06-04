Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) will announce $2.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.66 billion. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $9.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $10.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $10.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share.

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $154.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $159.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.00 and a 200 day moving average of $126.80. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,971,045. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

