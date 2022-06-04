Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) to report sales of $36.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.72 million and the lowest is $28.00 million. FibroGen reported sales of $24.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $179.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $194.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $203.95 million, with estimates ranging from $154.00 million to $288.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 109.22% and a negative return on equity of 109.09%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

FGEN stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. 904,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,896. The company has a market cap of $932.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.90. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $30.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in FibroGen by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 23,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 903,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 141,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen (Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.