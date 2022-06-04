Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.44 Million

Brokerages expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) to announce $14.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.40 million and the highest is $14.49 million. Genasys posted sales of $12.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year sales of $54.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.55 million to $55.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $66.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Genasys by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genasys by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Genasys by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNSS traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.79. 23,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45. Genasys has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $6.09.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

