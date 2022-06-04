Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.19). Heritage Insurance posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($1.28). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

HRTG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Heritage Insurance stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 303,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,025. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $9.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,566,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,478,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,474,000 after buying an additional 50,432 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 851,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 16,362 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 76.0% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 830,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 358,603 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 7.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 32,248 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

