Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Post -$0.63 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on KPTI. StockNews.com began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.