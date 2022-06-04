Zacks: Analysts Anticipate M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) will report $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $2.07 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $7.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $8.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.91.

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.97. 779,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,038. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.66. M&T Bank has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.67%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

