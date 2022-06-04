Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to Announce $6.76 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) to announce $6.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.62 and the highest is $8.96. Oasis Petroleum reported earnings per share of $2.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $39.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.62 to $45.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $42.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.95 to $52.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oasis Petroleum.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OAS traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.03. 237,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,491. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.29. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $167.10.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

