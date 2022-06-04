Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to Announce $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Shares of PBH stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,515. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $63.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,705.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.