Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Million

Analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Sage Therapeutics posted sales of $1.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $7.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 million to $13.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $120.58 million, with estimates ranging from $8.32 million to $269.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,676.91% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAGE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.32.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director George Golumbeski acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAGE stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,435. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.82.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

