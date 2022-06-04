Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) will post $4.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $19.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.66 billion to $20.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.
Shares of THC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,420. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.40.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 51.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.