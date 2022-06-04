Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Macerich reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. Macerich’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.09.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Macerich by 450.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Macerich by 201.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Macerich by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Macerich has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

