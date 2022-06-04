Zacks: Analysts Expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.87 Billion

Analysts expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) will post $29.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.73 billion. Comcast posted sales of $28.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $122.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.75 billion to $127.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $125.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $122.25 billion to $133.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.93. 19,670,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,534,162. The firm has a market cap of $194.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

