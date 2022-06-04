Zacks: Analysts Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) to report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.50. Ford Motor posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

NYSE F traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 43,625,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,781,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,028,000 after acquiring an additional 93,961 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 725,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.