Zacks: Analysts Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to Post -$0.62 EPS

Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) will post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on IONS. TheStreet upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.15. 749,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,579. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.76.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $302,085. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 315,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,816,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

