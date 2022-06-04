Zacks: Analysts Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. KBR reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

KBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

KBR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.80. 984,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,146. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -67.73 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. KBR has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $56.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.00%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 117,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 97.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,472 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in KBR by 9,478.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth $61,275,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 251.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,332,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 953,223 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in KBR by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,363,000 after purchasing an additional 715,168 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

