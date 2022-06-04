Zacks: Analysts Expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to Announce $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.21. Molson Coors Beverage posted earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.56. 985,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,470. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

