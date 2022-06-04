Zacks: Analysts Expect Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.05 million. Sterling Check’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

STER has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ STER traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.98. 130,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,456. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sterling Check by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

