Zacks: Analysts Expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $677.66 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) will report $677.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $685.54 million and the lowest is $672.67 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $567.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of VNTR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 444,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,812. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 495.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 62,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 95.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 525,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 47.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the third quarter worth $29,000.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

