Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.10 Billion

Analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABGGet Rating) will report sales of $4.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.58 billion and the lowest is $3.89 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $16.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.72 billion to $18.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $19.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.35. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABG. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.60.

In related news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $691,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $632,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after buying an additional 198,985 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 50.2% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $146.43 and a 1 year high of $230.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.45.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

