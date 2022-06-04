Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.25. Endeavor Group posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.31 by 0.42. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of 1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.28 billion.

EDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays upgraded Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 34.00.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total value of 7,690,824.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,768,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 34,703,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 7,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.09, for a total value of 142,774.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,058,922.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,510 shares of company stock worth $10,138,695 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,123 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,659,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,016,000 after acquiring an additional 155,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 8,134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,184,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073,190 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,013,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,532,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,289,000 after acquiring an additional 107,467 shares in the last quarter. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EDR opened at 23.40 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 17.42 and a twelve month high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2,342.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of 28.21.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

