Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities analysts predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $7.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of NCR stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,437. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 311.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. NCR has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $49.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NCR by 51.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,588,000 after acquiring an additional 542,477 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NCR by 0.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in NCR by 14.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in NCR by 5.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

