Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Post $2.12 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RYGet Rating) (TSE:RY) will report earnings per share of $2.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07. Royal Bank of Canada reported earnings per share of $2.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will report full-year earnings of $8.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.96 to $9.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Royal Bank of Canada.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,635,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412,851 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,138,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,982 shares in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $104.77. 615,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,094. The firm has a market cap of $147.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day moving average of $107.30. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $119.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.995 per share. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.01%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

