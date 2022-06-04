Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) to report $6.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.20 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 188.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $21.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $51.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $28.00 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

XENE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $948,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $1,003,330.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XENE traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.61. The stock had a trading volume of 546,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,847. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.76.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

