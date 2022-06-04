Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) to report $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.20.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

CTAS traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $396.09. The company had a trading volume of 502,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas has a twelve month low of $345.33 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

